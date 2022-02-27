TD Securities Boosts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$58.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $45.33.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. Imperial Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 129.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 65,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

