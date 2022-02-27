Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

TECK opened at $36.84 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 101,066 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Teck Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,548,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,351,000 after purchasing an additional 246,330 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Teck Resources by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

