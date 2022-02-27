Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Teekay Tankers stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $16.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.
