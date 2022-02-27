Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $16.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 132,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

