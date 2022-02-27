Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.39.

TDOC opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 668.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

