Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.39.

TDOC opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $112.37.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,833,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

