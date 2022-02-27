Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Shares Up 7%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.77. 2,396,557 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,544% from the average session volume of 145,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.

About Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

