Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Tennant also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-$5.00 EPS.

NYSE:TNC opened at $78.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.94. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tennant by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.