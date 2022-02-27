Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Critical Review

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) and Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Teradata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Kaltura shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Teradata and Kaltura, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 1 2 7 0 2.60 Kaltura 0 5 4 0 2.44

Teradata currently has a consensus target price of $57.90, indicating a potential upside of 16.38%. Kaltura has a consensus target price of $7.64, indicating a potential upside of 242.55%. Given Kaltura’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kaltura is more favorable than Teradata.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and Kaltura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 6.16% 39.29% 7.81% Kaltura -35.97% N/A -37.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teradata and Kaltura’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.84 billion 2.94 $129.00 million $1.05 47.38 Kaltura $165.02 million 1.71 -$58.76 million N/A N/A

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Kaltura.

Summary

Teradata beats Kaltura on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Kaltura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

