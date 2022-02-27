Terminix Global (TMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Terminix Global to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TMX stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. Terminix Global has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Terminix Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

