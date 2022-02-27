Terminix Global (TMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Terminix Global to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TMX stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. Terminix Global has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.77.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Terminix Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000.
About Terminix Global (Get Rating)
Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terminix Global (TMX)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.