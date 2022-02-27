TerraKRW Tops 1-Day Volume of $113,805.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $31.72 million and $113,805.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00046670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.74 or 0.07074858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,624.40 or 0.99951153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00050568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003081 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,470,492,095 coins and its circulating supply is 38,469,762,987 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

