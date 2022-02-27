TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Lowered to $35.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $49.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
TGTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.
Shares of TGTX stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 828,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 839,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,343,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,067,000 after acquiring an additional 266,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.
About TG Therapeutics (Get Rating)
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.