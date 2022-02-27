TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Lowered to $35.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $49.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

TGTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 828,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 839,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,343,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,067,000 after acquiring an additional 266,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

