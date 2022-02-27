The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $329,579,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,987,000 after acquiring an additional 69,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,712,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,775. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.