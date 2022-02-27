The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 373.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,238 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.11% of Chemours worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 5.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Chemours during the third quarter worth $3,615,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Chemours by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 9.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,841,000 after buying an additional 78,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CC opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.98. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

