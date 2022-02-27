The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.20 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.50) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on O2D. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.18) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.98) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.81 ($3.19).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

O2D opened at €2.45 ($2.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of €2.70 ($3.06). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.08.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.