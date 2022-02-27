The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $70.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.57.

EBAY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.73. eBay has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,980 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in eBay by 284.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 520,119 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after buying an additional 384,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

