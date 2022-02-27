The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €134.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.66 ($130.29).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €81.86 ($93.02) on Wednesday. Puma has a 12 month low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($131.14). The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €96.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.