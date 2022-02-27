The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€79.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €84.19 ($95.67).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €72.00 ($81.82) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €76.92. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

