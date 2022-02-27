The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $303,000 Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 84,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

ALX opened at $257.15 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.15 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Alexander’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.