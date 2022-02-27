The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $316,000 in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 172,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCVL opened at $30.23 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $851.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

