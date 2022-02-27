The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,101,807 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,101,807 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COUP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 18.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $996,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $10,383,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.42. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $355.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.10.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,695 shares of company stock worth $2,953,473. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

