The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,387 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 124,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

