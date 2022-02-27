The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $29.77 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $937.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

RMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

