TheStreet Lowers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.93.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $151.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna will post 26.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,513 shares of company stock worth $72,923,861. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

