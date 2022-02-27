TheStreet Lowers PPL (NYSE:PPL) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. PPL has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,814,000 after buying an additional 186,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PPL by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,991,000 after buying an additional 824,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 14.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.