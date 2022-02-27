TheStreet Upgrades Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XNCR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -316.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,515,000 after buying an additional 191,467 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after buying an additional 164,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,876,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,704,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,374,000 after buying an additional 126,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after buying an additional 24,537 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

