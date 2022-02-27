Thore Cash Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $11,523.07 and $127,440.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00273146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015813 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000978 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

