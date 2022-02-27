Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 53,964 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,964 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after buying an additional 86,846 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,255,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 463,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $827,000.

FLOT opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

