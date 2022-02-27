Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nordson were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $227.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $189.74 and a 52 week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

