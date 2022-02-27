Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,171 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of MDU Resources Group worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDU opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $35.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

