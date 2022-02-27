Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.49% of National HealthCare worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

NHC stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Separately, TheStreet cut National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

