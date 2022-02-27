Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. 11,057,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,092,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tilray has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 802.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 230.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

