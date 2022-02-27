Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Trading Up 1.9%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

