Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.89 million.Tivity Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.84 EPS.

Shares of TVTY stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 432,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,338. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TVTY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 31.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

