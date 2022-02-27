Tnf LLC Acquires Shares of 4,688 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.81.

