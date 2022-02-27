Tnf LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Tnf LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $101.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.97. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.47 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

