TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Lowered to $280.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.00.

NYSE:BLD opened at $210.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.32. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $179.50 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,795,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,763,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 934.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,770 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,365,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

