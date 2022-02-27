Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Topcon alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOPCF opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Topcon (TOPCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.