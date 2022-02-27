Tornado Cash Price Tops $37.83 on Major Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $41.61 million and $16.64 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $37.83 or 0.00097049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.53 or 0.07019478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.29 or 1.00003912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

