Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.14.

TD opened at $82.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.61. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

