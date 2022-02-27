Toroso Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Orion Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

NASDAQ OHPA opened at $9.72 on Friday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

