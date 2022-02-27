Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 11,951 Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Teekay stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Teekay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

