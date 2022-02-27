Toroso Investments LLC Invests $102,000 in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Newbury Street Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBST. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 19.6% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 29,344 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

NBST stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.