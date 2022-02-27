Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMP. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Immutep during the third quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Immutep during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Immutep during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immutep during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Immutep by 40.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMP opened at $2.33 on Friday. Immutep Limited has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immutep in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

