Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Build Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Build Acquisition by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGSX opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Build Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

