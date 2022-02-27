TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Gregory Mrva purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $2,896,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $3,691,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

NRDY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. 272,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,174. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $716.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (Get Rating)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

