Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Trex were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,004,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Trex by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trex by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,260 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $90.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.08. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

