Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

