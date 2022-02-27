Truist Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Truist Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.79). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of MRNS opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

