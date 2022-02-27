Truist Financial Trims Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price to $24.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPCE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Shares of SPCE opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,819 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,989,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 30.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 487,776 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

