Truist Financial Weighs in on Matador Resources’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Shares of MTDR opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

